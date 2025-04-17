The Assam State School Education Board (ASSEB), Division II, has announced that the “DARPAN” online admission portal will open from April 17, 2025, for Higher Secondary (HS) First Year admissions for the academic year 2025-26.

This centralized system will cover universities, degree colleges, senior secondary schools, and higher secondary schools affiliated with ASSEB.

The board has released a detailed schedule and guidelines to ensure a smooth admission process for both institutions and students. Students can apply online through the DARPAN portal at www.darpan.ahseconline.in or www.ahsec.assam.gov.in from April 17 to April 24, 2025.

Institutions will prepare merit and waiting lists between April 25 and April 26, and the provisional selection and waiting lists will be published on April 27 at 10 AM, valid until May 10. Students must accept admission offers between April 27 and April 29, and institutions will confirm admissions online from April 30 to May 10. For those who don’t secure admission within this window, the portal will reopen for five days before May 15.

Guidelines for Institutions:

Institutions must verify student applications before preparing selection and waiting lists.

Selection and waiting lists will be published on the DARPAN portal, and students will be notified via SMS.

Physical verification of documents is mandatory during admission.

Institutions must confirm admissions by clicking the “Confirm Admission” button on the Institution Login dashboard by May 10, 2025.

Changes in subject(s) or stream may be allowed during admission, with updates made on the portal on the same day.

No student should be admitted without their consent, and no student can be admitted through another institution.

Institutions that do not complete admissions within the given dates will face fines and temporary deactivation of their admission dashboard.

Institutions must verify whether the student has passed from an enlisted board before confirming admission.

Guidelines for Students:

Students must apply online via the DARPAN portal and may submit up to five applications.

Profile changes can be made only once before institutions prepare the selection list.

Selection and waiting lists will be available on the portal, and students will be notified via SMS.

Students can accept only one admission offer and must complete the process using their login credentials within the given timeline.

Students can request changes in subject(s) or stream during admission with institutional consent, and the changes must be updated in the portal on the same day.

Failure to accept an offer within the stipulated time will lead to removal from the selection list.

Students who fail to apply or approve their admission will have their DARPAN profile disabled, and they will be notified via SMS.

Each student must use a unique mobile number during registration, which cannot be used more than once.

Students with gaps in their education must approach institutions directly for eligibility assessment, as the “Gap Year Permission Certificate” has been discontinued from 2025-26.

ASSEB urges all stakeholders to follow the guidelines and timelines to ensure a transparent and efficient admission process.