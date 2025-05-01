Critically ill elephant's plight sparks outrage in Assam's Nagaon

Guwahati: A heart-wrenching situation is unfolding in Samaguri, at Assam’s Nagaon district, where an elephant named Geeta has been lying immobile for over a month, desperately in need of medical attention.

Geeta has allegedly received no treatment, raising serious concerns about her welfare.

Local sources report that Geeta has been in this critical condition for more than a month. The exact location within Samaguri has not been specified, but the prolonged period of suffering underscores the urgency of the situation.

The reason for the lack of treatment remains unclear.

Distressingly, there are allegations that neither the forest department nor the elephant’s owner has provided the necessary medical care.

Reports suggest that the elephant’s owner is currently employed in elephant management at either Bantara or possibly even the zoo owned by Mukesh Ambani’s son.

This has sparked outrage among animal welfare advocates, questioning how someone responsible for an elephant’s well-being can be absent during such a critical time.

Among them, a concerned citizen named Shaheen Ahmed took to his social media handle X, drawing wider public attention to Geeta’s plight.

#SOS : this pet elephant has been lying injured and unattended since the last one month in Assam's Samaguri. Luit Barman brought her plight to the public today. Her owner apparently is employed in Vantara (the irony). Plz provide immediate medical help @wti_org_india @PetaIndia pic.twitter.com/2ufjuB3Gv0 — Shaheen Ahmed (@Aakori_Baakori) April 30, 2025

Moreover, Shaheen Ahmed further called for emergency medical treatment of the elephant.