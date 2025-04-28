Guwahati: The Assam Congress on Monday submitted a memorandum to Director General of Police (DGP) Harmeet Singh in Guwahati over the attack on party MP Pradyut Bordoloi‘s convoy in Dhing on Sunday.

The party alleged a complete failure of law and order by the Assam Police, claiming the police have not honored their commitments.

“The police couldn’t keep their word; the DGP couldn’t keep his word, so today we are here to submit a memorandum to the DGP so that a proper investigation is done,” stated Bedabrata Bora, chairperson of the APPC’s media department.

The Congress asserted that their strong showing in the upcoming Panchayat elections in Dhing has prompted the opposition to deploy “hooligans” to disrupt the process.

“After learning that we are receiving full support from the public, the ruling party has orchestrated the incident. We totally condemn such a kind of act,” Bora added.

Accusing the police of bias, Bora said, “The Assam Police might as well officially declare themselves as part of the BJP.” The party demanded free and fair Panchayat elections, warning of widespread democratic protests if their demands are not met.

Earlier in the day, Nagaon Police identified Imdadul Islam, a resident of Burhagaon in Morigaon district, as the prime suspect in the attack.

“We have identified Imdadul Islam as the prime suspect. He was suspended from the Congress party on Saturday, and our investigation suggests that he orchestrated the attack,” said SP Swapnaneel Deka.

Police confirmed that Islam was accompanied by accomplices, who are currently being pursued.

The attack on Bordoloi and Nagaon legislator Shibamoni Bora occurred on Sunday as they returned from a meeting in Zengoni, passing through Dumdumia New Market in Dhing.