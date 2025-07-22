Written by – Manoj Kumar Ojha

Guwahati: In a crucial meeting held at Krishi Bhawan in New Delhi on Monday, Union Minister for Agriculture, Farmers’ Welfare, and Rural Development, Shivraj Singh Chouhan, engaged in detailed discussions with Atul Bora, Assam’s Minister for Agriculture, Horticulture, Animal Husbandry, and Veterinary Services.

The Union Minister expressed deep concern over the plight of farmers in Assam, who are currently grappling with both devastating floods and severe droughts across various districts. Chouhan assured the Assam delegation that the Central Government stands firmly with the farmers during this crisis and is ready to extend all necessary support.

Chouhan announced his plan to personally visit flood-affected areas of Assam soon, to better understand the situation on the ground and interact with affected farmers.

“We are fully committed to ensuring relief reaches every affected farmer in Assam. The government will not let them face these hardships alone,” he said.

To improve the long-term agricultural prospects in the state, the Union Minister directed the Indian Council of Agricultural Research (ICAR) to notify new and suitable varieties of crops such as rajma, masoor, arhar, sunflower, fodder maize, garlic, and onion that match Assam’s unique agro-climatic conditions. In addition, he approved the relaxation of mandatory Digital Farmer Registry norms under the Pradhan Mantri Fasal Bima Yojana (PMFBY) to make insurance benefits more accessible.

Reinforcing the government’s commitment to sustainable agriculture, Chouhan also extended the Mission Organic Value Chain Development for North Eastern Region (MOVCD-NER) in Assam by another year, allowing more time for farmers to benefit from organic farming initiatives.

Senior ministry officials, including Union Agriculture Secretary Devesh Chaturvedi, along with officers from Assam’s agriculture department, attended the meeting.

Through these back-to-back meetings, Shivraj Singh Chouhan reiterated the Central Government’s dedication to safeguarding farmers’ rights and livelihoods. Whether it’s natural calamities or fraudulent practices, the Centre assured that it is ready to intervene and protect farmers at every step.