Kokrajhar: Despite India’s rapid shift toward digital governance, the Sixth Schedule tribal councils in the Northeast still face significant challenges in digitizing their land records. While the national Digital India Mission aims for transparency and efficiency, the councils grapple with complex customary landholding laws, poor infrastructure, and a lack of digital literacy.

There are 10 such autonomous councils across the region, including three in Assam (Bodoland Territorial Council, Karbi Anglong, and Dima Hasao), three in Meghalaya (Garo Hills, Jaintia Hills, and Khasi Hills), three in Mizoram (Chakma, Mara, and Lai), and one in Tripura. These councils are empowered to manage land, forests, and local governance under the special provisions of the Sixth Schedule of the Constitution.

Ready for a challenge? Click here to take our quiz and show off your knowledge!

Bodoland Sets a New Standard for Digital Transformation

In a historic move, the Bodoland Territorial Region (BTR) has become the first Sixth Schedule council to achieve 100% digitization of land records. Led by Chief Executive Member (CEM) Pramod Boro, this initiative has earned praise from the central government and positioned BTR as a benchmark for other councils to follow.

The project successfully digitized over 1.5 million land documents, including texts and maps. This achievement is a major step toward transparent governance and efficient service delivery in one of Assam’s most strategically important tribal regions. By aligning its governance model with the national vision of “Minimum Government, Maximum Governance,” BTR has set a new standard for administrative reform in the region.

Ready for a challenge? Click here to take our quiz and show off your knowledge!

A Digital Revolution for BTR

The BTR government’s adoption of technology is seen as a turning point for its governance. The new e-Office system replaces outdated manual file systems, enabling electronic file movement, real-time tracking, and online approvals.

Simultaneously, the complete digitization of land records ensures that every land parcel is now mapped and stored in a secure digital format. For citizens, this means they can now access land records, apply for mutations, and verify ownership online, eliminating the need for middlemen and multiple trips to government offices.

According to Dhiraj Saud, Secretary of the BTC, the digitization process began in early 2023, involving ground surveys and the use of Geographic Information System (GIS) mapping to ensure accuracy. The new digital platform allows farmers and landowners to check their land status through kiosks, mobile apps, and web portals.

A BTR Land Revenue Department official stated, “Land disputes have often caused social tension in our area. By digitizing records, we are ensuring transparency and minimizing chances of corruption, forgery, and conflict.”

The initiative has also been well-received by the public. A farmer from the Baksa district noted, “Earlier, we had to wait for months for land documents. Now it’s available in minutes. This has given us confidence that the government is truly working for the people.”

Challenges and Future Vision

While BTR’s achievement is significant, challenges remain. Internet penetration is still limited in remote areas, and many residents lack digital literacy. To address this, the administration has begun training sessions and is setting up digital kiosks in villages to provide assistance. The BTR administration has also taken measures to ensure the security of sensitive land data from cyber threats.

Political observers believe this digital milestone could boost the popularity of the ruling United People’s Party Liberal (UPPL) in the upcoming 2025 Bodoland Territorial Council elections, as it demonstrates a clear commitment to reform and good governance.

The BTR model is now a case study for other autonomous councils in Karbi Anglong, Tripura, and Meghalaya, paving the way for a new era of digital governance in tribal regions across Northeast India. As Dhiraj Saud aptly put it, “Digitization is only the first step. The real challenge lies in making these services accessible to the last mile and ensuring people trust and adopt the system.”