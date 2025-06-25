Guwahati: Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma suggested on Wednesday that the grenade explosion in Bokakhat the previous evening may have stemmed from Assam Police’s aggressive anti-poaching operations, rather than militant activity.

Speaking at an event commemorating the 50th anniversary of the Emergency in Dispur, Sarma said authorities usually suspect the involvement of the United Liberation Front of Asom-Independent (ULFA-I) in such attacks.

However, he noted that Tuesday night’s low-intensity blast in Golaghat district appears to follow a different trail.

“Typically, people first name ULFA in such incidents. But in this case, Golaghat police believe our recent crackdown on poaching networks may have triggered the blast,” Sarma told reporters. “They have identified two suspects, both of whom are currently on the run.”

He emphasized that the investigation remains open to all possibilities. “The police are probing every angle. Once the police catch the suspects, we’ll learn whether they acted alone or received support from any group,” the Chief Minister added.

Earlier, Golaghat Superintendent of Police Rajen Singh also downplayed a militant link to the blast. Singh said preliminary findings don’t point toward any insurgent outfit. “We suspect the explosion may be a retaliatory act by individuals affected by our operations against poaching and narcotics,” he said.

Backing his assessment with recent data, Singh revealed that security forces had arrested over 50 poachers in recent months, killed two in encounters, and seized 11 illegal firearms, including an AK-56 rifle.

“These raids have disrupted organized wildlife and drug trafficking in the region. The attack could be an attempt at revenge,” he said.

The grenade explosion occurred around 8.20 pm on Tuesday in the Panbari locality of Bokakhat, targeting the 11th Battalion Assam Police camp, a facility previously occupied by CRPF forces.

Two men on a motorcycle reportedly carried out the attack, which left three police personnel injured and caused panic among nearby residents.

Authorities identified the injured officers as Siddhartha Borbora, Sushil Bhumij, and Mintu Hazarika. Forensic teams recovered splinters and other explosive remnants from the site.

Security forces have launched a high-intensity manhunt across the region to capture the attackers and further investigate the motive behind the blast.