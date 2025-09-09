Guwahati: In a triumphant declaration amid Assam’s escalating environmental challenges, Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma announced the successful restoration of Borbari Hill’s lost greenery, transforming the once-barren urban landmark into a thriving forest cover.

Fulfilling a 2023 pledge, the initiative has seen thousands of native saplings planted over two years, revitalizing the hill as Guwahati’s “green lung” and boosting local biodiversity.

Borbari Hill, overlooking the bustling eastern fringes of Guwahati, had suffered severe degradation from unchecked urbanization and encroachment, stripping away its lush vegetation and exposing vulnerable slopes to erosion. The 2023 promise by Sarma came at a time when the city grappled with air pollution, flooding, and heat islands, prompting a multi stakeholder drive involving the Guwahati Metropolitan Development Authority (GMDA) and community volunteers.

Employing the Miyawaki method for rapid afforestation, over 1,400 saplings were initially planted across four hectares, with ongoing monitoring ensuring survival rates above 80 percent.

Sarma, sharing a video update on social media, expressed elation: “Promise made, promise delivered. The Borbari Hill is once again green and flourishing, reflecting our commitment towards a sustainable and eco-friendly Guwahati.”

He highlighted improvements in air quality and soil stability, urging citizens to safeguard the city’s green spaces for future generations.

The project, costing millions in state funds, also integrates scientific measures like drip irrigation and protective fencing to combat threats.

However, conservationists have expressed varying concerns, tempering the optimism with calls for long-term vigilance. Environmental groups point to “layers of skepticism” surrounding the project’s fenced-off access, questioning public involvement and maintenance sustainability amid Guwahati’s rapid concretization.

“We have to rethink what we have been doing to our hills and mountains. While commendable, such isolated efforts risk being undermined without addressing root causes like illegal encroachments,” noted an activist emphasizing the need for broader policy reforms.

The restoration underscores a broader crisis,hills and forests in Assam face destruction due to blind urbanization, with the state losing 3,400 square kilometers of tree cover since 2001 equivalent to 174 million tons of carbon emissions driven by infrastructure booms and population influx. In Guwahati alone, over 1,020 hectares vanished between 2001 and 2020, exacerbating floods, landslides, and biodiversity loss as denuded slopes amplify runoff and erosion.

As GreenGuwahati gains traction, the true test lies in integrating such restorations into holistic urban planning, ensuring they endure beyond political cycles.