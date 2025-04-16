Guwahati: The Assam Congress has filed a formal complaint with the State Election Commission, alleging that BJP MLA Suren Phukan of Digboi threatened voters with the denial of government scheme benefits if they did not vote for his party’s candidate in the upcoming panchayat elections.

The Congress filed a complaint after a video surfaced on social media, purportedly showing MLA Phukan addressing a gathering and stating that he is the “main authority” in the area.

He allegedly implied that voters would only receive government scheme benefits if they elected a BJP candidate. “If someone else wins, why will I give them schemes?” he is heard saying in the video.

Digboi MLA Phukan confirmed the video’s authenticity but claimed it lacked context. He stated that he was cautioning voters against re-electing an independent candidate who had previously misappropriated funds from a government scheme intended for 71 families.

He asserted he was highlighting the potential for similar mismanagement if she were re-elected.

Debabrata Saikia, Congress legislator and Leader of the Opposition, urged the Election Commission to investigate the alleged threat and take necessary action to uphold democratic principles.

In his letter to the Commission, Saikia also accused Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma of violating the Model Code of Conduct by announcing new administrative districts and grants to a religious organization during the election period.

The Assam panchayat elections are scheduled for two phases on May 2 and 7, with vote counting set for May 11. A total of 6,981 candidates are contesting the elections.