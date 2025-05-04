Dibrugarh: Former Union Minister and President of the Assam Chah Mazdoor Sangha (ACMS), Paban Singh Ghatowar, made a clarion call for a holistic revival of Assam’s tea industry during the annual general conference of the Bharatiya Cha Parishad (BCP) in Dibrugarh on Saturday evening.

Highlighting the rich legacy of tea cultivation established by the British over two centuries ago, Ghatowar urged stakeholders and the government to work together to restore Assam tea to its former glory.

“As we gather here today, let us remember that Assam tea was once the pride of the industry. It is time for all of us, producers, workers, and the government, to unite and ensure that our tea once again rules the roost,” Ghatowar said during his keynote address as Chief Guest.

The meeting brought together industry stalwarts who shared valuable insights on how to overcome the challenges facing Assam’s labour-intensive tea sector. Prabhat Bezbaruah, former Chairman of the Tea Board of India, called on the central government to adopt a more compassionate approach to support the industry.

“Quality must drive our survival. We need to produce superior tea that meets international standards to compete globally,” Bezbaruah said.

Adding to the discussion, veteran industrialist Manoj Jalan also stressed the need to integrate modern technology and artificial intelligence (AI) into tea production.

“Investing in technology can streamline our processes and improve product quality. It’s time we embrace innovations like AI to keep pace with evolving market demands,” Jalan said.

The conference also marked a leadership transition within the BCP. Nalin Khemani, who delivered the welcome address, stepped down as Chairman after a productive term, handing over the reins to Sarvesh Saharia, who will lead the organisation for the 2025–2027 session.

Reflecting on the industry’s current challenges, Khemani further stated the need for adaptation and sustainability.

“The tea industry has been a cultural and economic cornerstone for centuries. To ensure its future, we must embrace sustainability and evolve. With climate change and shifting consumer preferences, we must diversify. Allocating at least 25% of our plantation land for alternate uses can support the core 75%, securing the livelihoods of millions,” Khemani said.

The Bharatiya Cha Parishad, which celebrated its 80th anniversary this year, continues to play a vital role in the development of Assam’s tea sector. With 103 members spanning tea estates and bought leaf factories across the state, the BCP stands as a formidable force in the state’s tea industry.