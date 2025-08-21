Guwahati: Two convicts escaped from Assam’s Morigaon district jail, and after 48 hours, police have yet to find any trace of them, raising concerns about the state’s prison security.

The escapees, identified as Jiarul Islam (23) and Subrata Sarkar (33), both from villages under Jagiroad police station, had been convicted under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (Pocso) Act, carrying a minimum sentence of 20 years.

Ready for a challenge? Click here to take our quiz and show off your knowledge!

According to authorities, the pair allegedly used a hacksaw to cut through the window grille of a newly built barrack. They then scaled the jail wall using lungis, bedsheets, and gamosas.

Jail officials discovered their absence around 5 a.m. on Wednesday, recovering rods, bedsheets, and improvised tools from the scene.

“This escape is similar to the October 11 jailbreak, when five undertrial prisoners used a comparable method,” a senior officer said. Notably, Jiarul was also among those who escaped last year, highlighting concerns about repeat offenders.

Ready for a challenge? Click here to take our quiz and show off your knowledge!

The previous breakout ended when authorities found one prisoner dead in a local water body, and police later rearrested Jiarul in Andhra Pradesh.

Following the incident, the authorities suspended several jail staff, including the jailor and wardens, and reviewed the prison’s security.

However, the recurrence of the same escape method suggests that corrective measures were either inadequate or poorly implemented.

“The jail authorities must revisit their SOPs and address the gaps. Repeated breaches from the same facility indicate systemic issues,” said a source close to the investigation.

The authorities have sent the Inspector-General (Prisons) to assess the situation, and they have launched a manhunt for the escapees.

However, the lack of concrete leads and the silence of Jail Minister Rupesh Gowala have led to criticism over the handling of the issue and the accountability of top officials.