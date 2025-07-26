Guwahati: A summer theatre workshop, organized by the Department of Cultural Affairs, Government of Assam, concluded on Friday evening at the newly built Dumduma Natya Mandir. The event was well-received by both participants and the audience.

The workshop was held with support from the Tinsukia district administration and hosted by the theatre group ‘Pinaki’ Natyashala. It brought together children and artists for training in both traditional and modern theatre forms.

Ready for a challenge? Click here to take our quiz and show off your knowledge!

The workshop started on 7 July and was formally inaugurated by Minister Rupesh Gowala, who leads the Departments of Labour Welfare, Tea Tribes Welfare, and Adivasi Welfare. The training focused on three areas: Children’s Theatre, Mime, and Terracotta Art Performance. Each section concluded with a live performance during the closing ceremony.

The final event was attended by several guests, including Circle Officer Bharti Bora, Cultural Development Officer Rashmi Deka, journalist and pensioner Dhiren Deka, Dumduma Natya Mandir Samiti President Jiten Deka, writers Bimala Baruah and Deben Deka, and journalist Abhijit Khataniyar. The programme was hosted by cultural activist Nayan Deka and coordinated by Joysurya Borah, director of the ‘Pinaki’ theatre school.

In his speech, Joysurya Borah thanked the students, trainers, and volunteers for their dedication. He said the event’s success reflected the strength of community-driven arts and expressed gratitude to the government for supporting talent in rural and semi-urban areas.

Ready for a challenge? Click here to take our quiz and show off your knowledge!

Journalist Dhiren Deka also spoke, thanking Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma and Cultural Affairs Minister Bimal Bora for launching such cultural programmes across the state. “These workshops are helping young people reconnect with art and express their creativity,” he said.

Children who took part in the workshop performed mime acts and plays that were warmly received. Their performances demonstrated the ability to express emotions and convey stories through movement, gesture, and voice, skills developed over the two-week training.

Mime trainer Mrinmoy Bora and terracotta trainer Khanjan Saikia were honoured with traditional Assamese gamochas for their guidance and contributions.

The workshop helped children develop important theatre skills. In Children’s Theatre, they learned storytelling, built confidence, and improved voice training. Mime sessions focused on physical expression, while Terracotta Art encouraged folk-themed performances.

The Dumduma workshop is part of a larger state-wide cultural initiative. Similar programmes were recently held in Dhubri, Udalguri, and Jalukbari, reaching hundreds of students.

In Dhubri, a 15-day workshop began on 15 July at the Girls’ Secondary School, led by NSD graduate Jyotiprasad Rabha and artist Bikul Boro. It focused on drama and folk storytelling.

In Khanamukh (Jalukbari), another 15-day workshop began on 12 July at the Bhaban Thakuria Complex. Run by theatre group ‘Angana’ and directed by NSD graduate Ujjwala Barman (Pinkie), it trained over 40 children in drama, yoga, and storytelling.

In Udalguri, training camps were held from 7 to 21 July across multiple centres, offering sessions in folk songs, Kushan dance, Sia Geet, traditional sculpture, and theatre. These were organised by cultural groups such as Samanway Manch Assam, Dapon the Mirror, and Janak Nritya Abhinaya Kala Kendra.

Drama expert Anurag Sarma praised these efforts, saying they are “planting the seeds of theatre excellence in the next generation while keeping Assam’s cultural heritage alive.”

Assam’s summer theatre workshops, including the one in Dumduma, are proving to be cultural success stories. They are helping children and youth from both urban and rural areas learn new skills and connect with the performing arts.

By combining modern techniques with traditional forms such as mime and terracotta art, these workshops are building the future of Assamese theatre one village at a time.