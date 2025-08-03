Guwahati: Rubul Mout, a resident of Kailashpur in Assam’s Tinsukia district, is gaining international recognition for his groundbreaking work in biomedical science at Harvard University.

An expert in artificial intelligence and immune system research, Mout led a team that developed an AI-engineered protein molecule aimed at enhancing the human immune response, particularly in the fight against cancer.

The protein stimulates the production of T-lymphocytes, immune cells that target and destroy harmful cells, providing a potential alternative to traditional cancer treatments such as chemotherapy and radiation.

Global experts in immunology and AI have widely praised his work, with many describing it as a significant step forward in cancer treatment and personalized medicine.

Leading journals, including Nature and The Lancet, have featured the breakthrough, and they are hailing it as “decades ahead of its time.”

Mout’s journey from a rural village in Assam to a prominent position at one of the world’s top research universities has inspired many.

Known for his curiosity and dedication, Mout was a top student in science and mathematics during his school years in Tinsukia.

Harvard’s Department of Immuno-Engineering also commended Mout’s work, calling it a “turning point in translational medicine.” The research is now preparing for pre-clinical trials in collaboration with biotech firms in the U.S. and Europe.

Mout is committed to making the treatment accessible, especially in India, where cancer remains a major health issue. He hopes to ensure that the therapy is available to all patients, not just the wealthy.

In a message to students in Assam, Mout encouraged them to pursue their dreams: “Stay curious, disciplined, and true to your dreams. No power on Earth can stop you.”

Mout’s innovation is a significant achievement, both for science and for the communities that continue to support him.