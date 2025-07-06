Guwahati: Renowned historian, political analyst, and former Principal of Cotton College, Professor Udayaditya Bharali, passed away in the early hours of Saturday.

Family sources said he breathed his last peacefully at his residence in Dakshin Sarania in Guwahati.

Ready for a challenge? Click here to take our quiz and show off your knowledge!

He was 79 and had been ailing for over five years. Professor Bharali is survived by his wife and a daughter.

Born on September 1, 1947, in Upper Assam’s Sivasagar, Bharali completed his college education at Cotton College. He went on to earn a Gold Medal for his Master’s degree in History from Gauhati University.

Professor Bharali dedicated much of his career to the Department of History at the erstwhile Cotton College, serving as a professor from 1968 to 2003. He was Head of the Department from 2002-2003 and subsequently held the prestigious post of Principal from 2003 to 2006.

Ready for a challenge? Click here to take our quiz and show off your knowledge!

Known for his fearless intellect and unwavering commitment to rational, progressive ideals, Professor Bharali was a respected public intellectual in Assam. A staunch Marxist and outspoken academic, he was deeply engaged in the state’s political and cultural discourse. He was widely admired for his sharp critique of authoritarianism and his ability to inspire independent thought among his students and readers.

Earlier this year, in May 2025, the Parag Kumar Das Satirtha Mancha honored him with the Parag Kumar Das Journalism Award 2025 for his lifelong contributions to progressive journalism and public thought.

Professor Bharali was a prolific columnist whose writings significantly shaped socio-political discourse in Assam. During the formative years of Asomiya Pratidin, his column “Pristhobhumir Saneki” offered insightful commentary on global affairs.

He continued his incisive analysis of regional issues through the widely read column “Prasangik Pandulipi.” His works also regularly featured in publications like Sadin, Aji, and the now-defunct Natun Samay and Aagan, which was edited by the late journalist Parag Kumar Das.

Beyond his academic and journalistic endeavors, Professor Bharali was a short story writer and a keen sports organizer. His unconventional yet deeply analytical writings on sports earned him a distinct place in Assamese sports literature.

For over two decades, he was also a chief organizer of the Parag Kumar Das Memorial Debate, an annual platform for intellectual exchange initiated after the journalist’s assassination in 1996.

In recognition of his contributions to literature and society, Professor Bharali was conferred the Bishnu Prasad Rabha Award by the Asom Sahitya Sabha in 1996 for his book Beimanor Thikona.

His other notable books include Jati Samasyar Prasnnat aru Anyanya (‘Caste Problems Questions and Others’) and the short story collection Dhalfat. A book titled Jagrat Vivek Udayaditya Bharali chronicles his life and works.