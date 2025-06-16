Guwahati: A new book, “Portrait of a Genius,” has been released, aiming to resurrect and immortalize the legacy of Dr. Hiranya Chandra Bhuyan (1905–1973), a towering figure in Assam’s science and education.

The book, which officially launched on Saturday, June 14, 2025, compiles essays and recollections from some of Assam’s most esteemed intellectuals, offering a comprehensive look at his extraordinary life and multifaceted contributions.

Dr. Bhuyan stands out as Assam’s first physicist to achieve a PhD from a top Western university renowned for cutting-edge physics research. He conducted his doctoral work under the guidance of Sir Nevill Francis Mott, who, four years after Dr. Bhuyan’s passing, went on to win the Nobel Prize in Physics in 1977 alongside Philip Warren Anderson and John Hasbrouck van Vleck for their groundbreaking theoretical investigations into the electronic structure of magnetic and disordered systems.

Born in Mulankota village near Roha in Central Assam’s Nagaon district, to a schoolteacher, Dr. Bhuyan exhibited exceptional academic prowess from a young age. He topped both the Matriculation (1923) and Intermediate Science (1925) examinations in undivided Assam. Further showcasing his brilliance, he secured first-class second positions in both BSc Physics honours and MSc Physics from the University of Calcutta.

His contributions extended far beyond academia. Dr. Bhuyan served in various pivotal roles, including teacher and Principal of Cotton College (now a university), Director of Public Instruction and Education Secretary of undivided Assam, Vice Chancellor of Gauhati University, and member and Chairman of the Assam Public Service Commission.

Beyond these official duties, his commitment to public service and community development was evident through his roles as the founding President of the Assam Tennis Association, Chief Commissioner of the Bharat Scouts and Guides, and President and advisor to the Assam Science Society.

The book’s contributors universally laud Dr. Bhuyan’s profound impact. Dr. Kamalendu Deb Krori, a former Principal of Cotton College, described him as “The only great genius I met in my life… a great scholar, a great scientist and a great teacher – all rolled into one person.”

Dr. Kishori Mohan Pathak, founding Vice Chancellor of Tezpur University, emphasized his lasting legacy, stating that “till the Assamese people exist, Dr. Bhuyan will remain immortal in the world of education, especially science education.”

Astrophysicist Dr. Dhruba J. Saikia, founding Vice Chancellor of Cotton University, expressed regret that Assam “lost out on developing a world-class school of physicists” that could have been mentored by Dr. Bhuyan.

Author Arup Kumar Dutta highlighted Dr. Bhuyan’s remarkable resilience in overcoming obstacles, which enabled him to become “the greatest scientific mind of his time in Assam.”

“Portrait of a Genius” was conceived, curated, and presented by Jayanta Bhuyan, who articulated the book’s mission: “Its mission is to resurrect and preserve the legacy of Dr Hiranya Chandra Bhuyan to inspire young minds across generations to achieve excellence in all domains.”

The book is being distributed to leading educational institutions, libraries, exceptional students, and eminent intellectuals. To ensure wide accessibility, it is also available on Amazon at a nominal cost, with an E-book version slated for release shortly.