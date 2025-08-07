Guwahati: The first female paratrooper from Assam, Dwipannita Kalita, has been featured on the cover of Femina India’s Independence Day Special Edition, alongside nine other women officers of the Indian Army.

This recognition brings pride to Assam and the Northeast.

Assam’s Health and Family Welfare Minister, Ashok Singhal, expressed his pride in Major Kalita’s achievement on X (formerly Twitter), stating, “Incredibly proud to see Major Dwipannita Kalita, a daughter of Dhekiajuli and the first female paratrooper from Assam, featured on the cover of Femina India, alongside Colonel Sofia Qureshi and 8 other valiant Veeranganas of the Indian Army.”

Kalita, from Assam’s Dhekiajuli, serves in the Parachute Medical Regiment of the Indian Army.

As Assam’s first female paratrooper, she has opened doors for young girls in the state to explore new opportunities.

Femina India’s July-August 2025 edition features a story titled In the Line of Duty, which highlights ten women officers of the Indian Army.

These officers represent leadership and discipline in various military roles, including high-altitude operations and frontline commands.

In her feature, Kalita shares a powerful message: “You are not here to fit into a mould – you’re here to break out of it,” emphasizing the expanding role of women in the Indian Army and their growing impact in reshaping traditional norms.

The feature also includes Colonel Sofia Qureshi, who led India’s delegation to the Peacekeeping Summit, and Colonel Ponung Doming, the first woman officer from Arunachal Pradesh to become a Colonel in the Border Roads Organisation.

The coverage of these officers emphasizes the significant roles women now play in various branches of the Indian military.

Kalita’s story contributes to the broader narrative of women in the armed forces, emphasizing their increasing presence in leadership roles across military, medical, and aviation fields.

