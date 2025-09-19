Guwahati: Popular Assamese singer Zubeen Garg died in a tragic scuba diving accident in Singapore on Friday around 1:30 PM local time.

According to reports, 52-year-old Zubeen was rescued from the sea by the Singaporean police and immediately taken to a nearby hospital. Despite the swift response, doctors were unable to save him, and he was pronounced dead upon arrival.

Garg was in Singapore for the Northeast Festival, an event organized by the Guwahati-based company Trends MMS. He was scheduled to perform on Friday night, and his unexpected death has sent shockwaves throughout Assam and the broader Northeast region.

Fans and fellow artists have taken to social media to express their grief and pay tribute to the man known as the “heartthrob of Assam.”

Born on November 18, 1972, in Tura, Meghalaya, Zubeen Garg was a multifaceted talent whose contributions extended far beyond music.

The son of Mohini Mohon Borthakur and the late Ily Borthakur, he was named after the renowned music conductor Zubin Mehta. Garg was a singer, songwriter, composer, lyricist, music director, producer, actor, film director, and screenwriter. He was also a poet and a devoted philanthropist.

Over the course of his illustrious career, Zubeen recorded over 38,000 songs in more than 40 languages and dialects, showcasing his immense versatility. His musical legacy spans Assamese, Bengali, and Bollywood cinema.

He was known for his unique blend of folk and rock, a charismatic stage presence, and his mastery of 12 instruments, including the dhol, guitar, tabla, mandolin, and keyboard. At the time of his death, he was not only Assam’s highest-paid singer but also a dedicated mentor to young artists and a strong advocate for various social causes.

Zubeen began singing at age three, learning from his mother, and studied tabla under Pandit Robin Banerjee for 11 years. Guru Ramani Rai introduced him to Assamese folk music. He composed songs during school and formed the rock band “Boom Boom” in the late 1980s, blending Assamese folk with rock.

He completed his matriculation at Tamulpur Higher Secondary School and enrolled in a Bachelor of Science program at B. Borooah College in Guwahati but dropped out to focus on music.

In February 2002, he lost his younger sister, Jongki Borthakur—an actress and singer—in a car accident near Tezpur while traveling for a stage show. Garg released the album Xixhu in her memory. He has another sister, Palme Borthakur.