Guwahati: Controversial Assamese writer Ismail Hossain was arrested by Assam police on Friday following allegations of making objectionable comments against a woman online.

A team from the Mangaldai Sadar Police Station apprehended Hossain in Jorhat on Friday. This action followed a complaint filed by a female teacher from Managdai Kendriya Vidyalaya who alleged that Hussain made offensive remarks directed at her in a Facebook post.

Ready for a challenge? Click here to take our quiz and show off your knowledge!

The complaint was lodged at the Mangaldai police station on Thursday. According to the woman, Hussain posted obscene comments while responding to one of her Facebook posts. Based on this complaint, police took Hussain into custody from the Garh Ali area of Jorhat.

Ismail Hussain, a resident of Guwahati, is currently employed as an assistant professor at the Prince of Wales Institute of Engineering in Jorhat.

This is not Hussain’s first brush with the law. In July of the previous year, he faced legal action for allegedly killing a snake and encouraging others to do the same.

Ready for a challenge? Click here to take our quiz and show off your knowledge!

Snake conservationist Pranjit Rajbongshi filed a First Information Report (FIR) against Hussain at the Howly Police Station in the Barpeta district.

The complaint stated that Hussain killed a non-venomous snake on the premises of an engineering institute in Jorhat and subsequently shared the incident on social media.