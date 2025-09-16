Guwahati: Women Groups of eastern Arunachal Pradesh’s Lohit district on Tuesday said that they are on high alert after an alleged assault on female researcher from neighboring Assam.

“We are highly alert and cautious after the unfortunate incident that took place here in Lohit district.We are also in contact with the police here to assure no such incident occurs in future. ” A joint team of All Mishmi Women’s Welfare Society and Wakro Women’s Welfare Society said in a joint statement.

A 25-year-old PhD scholar from Dhubri, Assam, and her local associate were allegedly assaulted by a person at the sacred Parshuram Kund pilgrimage site in Arunachal Pradesh’s Lohit district, triggering widespread protests and demands for enhanced safety measures at religious sites.

The incident, which occurred recently highlighted vulnerabilities faced by women researchers in remote field sites.

The Assam scholar, Titir Debnath, a doctoral student at the National Institute of Advanced Studies (NIAS) in Bengaluru, was conducting fieldwork on monkey behavior along the Lohit River bank near the Kund. Accompanying her was Sareng Rangmang, a 27-year-old Mishmi woman from nearby Kareh village in Wakro, assisting in the research.

While observing and feeding monkeys as part of their study on wildlife patterns, the duo was confronted by the accused, identified as Sunil Rao (also known as Sunil Kumar), a frequent visitor to the shrine over the past two years.

According to reports, the accused allegedly demanded their identity cards, hurled verbal abuses and physically assaulted them. The confrontation escalated from an argument over their activities at the site, which the man reportedly objected to.

Lohit Superintendent of Police Thutan Jamba confirmed that an FIR has been lodged under relevant sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), with investigations ongoing.He has been arrested on Saturday afternoon from a forested area outside the temple premises.

The assault has raised concerns about the safety of female scholars and pilgrims in remote areas, with calls for better lighting, policing, and grievance mechanisms at such sites.

Women’s groups and activists across Arunachal and Assam have condemned the act as an attack on dignity, urging swift justice. The victims, described as visibly shaken, have appealed for strict action to prevent future incidents.

Authorities have deployed additional security, and the government has assured a review of safety protocols. As the investigation progresses, the case underscores the need for protecting academic pursuits in sensitive zones.