Guwahati: Rosmita Hojai, a young woman from Hojai village near Sontila, about 15 km from Haflong in Dima Hasao district of Assam has been reported missing since June 5 after traveling to Delhi to appear for the RRB (Railway Recruitment Board) examination.

Rosmita, who completed her engineering studies in Haryana and was currently preparing for the APSC exam in Guwahati, had informed her family that she was traveling to Delhi for the exam on June 4.

On the evening of June 5, she contacted her mother, saying she was returning by train an unusual statement that raised alarm within the family. Her mother expressed concern, saying Rosmita had never spoken unclearly or lied to her before, leading to fears that she might have been forced to say this under duress.

According to the information, two individuals who were last seen with Rosmita after the examination reported to Shivpuri Police Station in Uttarakhand, claiming she had been swept away in a river.

The Haflong police reportedly informed the family of this development only on Saturday.

In response, Rosmita’s relatives have already departed for Uttarakhand to follow up on the lead and search for any possible clues. Despite the information shared by the two individuals, her exact whereabouts remain unknown, and no official confirmation has been provided regarding the river incident.

The sudden disappearance has left her family and community deeply distressed. Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma has reached out to the family, assuring them of all possible assistance in locating Rosmita and resolving the case.

The family is appealing to the public and authorities for any information that could help trace her.