Guwahati: Wildlife conservationists rescued an injured foal on Friday at Panigaon in Assam’s Lakhimpur district, drawing renewed attention to Assam’s little-known population of feral horses.

A team from The Earth for Everyone, a 10-member animal welfare group operating across various districts of Assam, responded to reports of an injured foal.

Anita Deka Bora, a member of the group, shared on social media that the team received the information two days earlier via social media and direct messages.

Two members rushed to the spot and found the foal in a critical state with three deep cuts on its back and another on its leg, reportedly inflicted by unknown individuals.

The team took the foal to Panigaon Veterinary Hospital in Lakhimpur, where treatment has started. The group is currently discussing arrangements for long-term care and recovery.

This incident has revived public interest in Assam’s feral horses, particularly those found in and around Dibru–Saikhowa National Park.

Spread across Tinsukia and Dibrugarh districts, the park is home to one of India’s rarest and least-protected animal populations, feral horses that have lived in the wild for over 80 years.

Wildlife researchers believe British and American cavalry units abandoned these domestic animals during World War II, and their descendants now live as feral horses.

Another theory attributes their presence to local cart horses that became stranded following the 1950 Assam earthquake and floods. Over time, they adapted to the grassland and riverine habitats, living independently in the wild.

According to the last official estimate from 2008, the population stood at 48. However, recent informal estimates suggest that around 150–200 horses may now inhabit the region.

Despite their unique origin and adaptability, the government has not listed these horses under the Wildlife Protection Act, 1972, leaving them without formal legal protection.

They face multiple threats, including seasonal floods, erosion, competition with livestock, and habitat encroachment. In 2020, unidentified individuals abducted six horses, though they were later released following intervention.

Occasional sightings also occur near the Bogibeel Bridge and nearby river islands, but Dibru–Saikhowa remains their primary habitat. Assam has no other permanent feral horse population, making the conservation of these animals a distinctive responsibility for the state.

Wildlife experts continue to call for legal recognition, dedicated grazing grounds, and genetic studies to ensure their survival.

Rajesh Bezbaruah, a conservationist, noted, “These horses are living reminders of our wartime history and heritage. Legal protection and proper habitat management are essential if we want them to survive.”

Another conservationist added, “Many people believe these are wild horses by origin, but they are descendants of British warhorses. They are not covered by existing conservation policies and need urgent attention.”

The foal’s rescue in Lakhimpur serves as a reminder that both feral and domestic horses face threats from human activities and environmental challenges.

Conservation groups are urging the government to take concrete action to secure the future of Assam’s feral horse population.