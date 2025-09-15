Guwahati: Former AGP MLA Satyabrata Kalita, who joined the Congress, has been explosive against Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma.

Kalita said that Sarma conspired to block then CM Sarbananda Sonowal from retaining the top post in 2021.

He alleged that he was denied a ticket in the 2021 polls “because of his opposition to the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) and accused AGP of “double standards.”

“On one hand, AGP went to the Supreme Court against CAA, and on the other, Rajya Sabha MP Birendra Prasad voted in favour of it. I became the casualty of this hypocrisy,” he said.

Standing as a defendatnt, Kalita saidc that regional outfits like AJP and Raijor Dal lacked grassroots presence in his Kamalpur constituency, while Congress offered a strong organisational base. He also brushed aside protests from Congress workers over his induction, calling them “emotional reactions” that have now been resolved.

Attacking Cm Sarma, he said, “To block Sonowal, Sarma wanted more MLAs. I became a victim of this conspiracy, while some from the ‘dada brigade’ were given tickets.” He went on to allege that Sarma had been plotting against Sonowal since ticket distribution.

Kalita elaborated Sarma not been made CM, he would have prevented the BJP from forming a government, instead allying with AGP, AIUDF, and others to float an alternative front.

“The 2021 mandate was for Sonowal, not Sarma. People voted because of Sonowal’s face,” he asserte