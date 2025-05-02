Digboi: The electorates hailing from Betoni Village under Doomdoma assembly constituency in Tinsukia district of Upper Assam reportedly did not turn out to exercise their right to franchise in the ongoing panchayat polls here on Friday.

According to the aggrieved villagers, the voters have unanimously decided to boycott the poll allegedly due to forceful delimitation attaching the village to Balugada ward under Doomdoma segment, much against the interest of the general people of the village.

‘We were happy earlier being part of the Digboi Assembly Constituency falling under ward No 2 of 20 No Borhapjan Gaon Panchayat,’ said a youth near the polling station while denying to participate in the democratic process of franchise citizens’ political right.

The recent delimitation by the government has affected us the most. We don’t even know who the contesting candidates are, we have no familiar faces to vote for, and no one has made any effort to raise awareness or introduce them to us,” said a female voter from the Moran community.

“We urge the Chief Minister of Assam to reattach our village to the Digboi segment. If not, we will continue to boycott the election process in the future,” said an elderly villager.

However, polling officials reported that only nine voters, mostly relatives of a contesting candidate, had cast their votes at the polling station till the time of filing this report.

