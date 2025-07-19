Guwahati: A student of Assam University has gone missing under unexplained circumstances, police and family sources said.

The missing individual has been identified as Rohit Chand, a student of Library Science. He also holds the position of ad-hoc secretary of the university’s student union and is the State Joint Secretary of the Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP).

According to his family, Rohit left his residence at Dudh Patil around 11 a.m. on July 17. He did not take his mobile phone, scooter, or any personal belongings. Since then, there has been no contact from him.

His disappearance has prompted concern among students and university staff. Family members have shared his photograph on social media, appealing for information about his whereabouts.

Authorities have not yet issued an official statement. The matter is under inquiry.

