Assam: Union Cabinet approves Shillong-Silchar greenfield high-speed corridor worth Rs 22,864 crore

Guwahati: Union Minister for Information and Broadcasting Ashwini Vaishnaw on Wednesday announced that the Union Cabinet has approved the development of a Greenfield High-Speed Corridor between Shillong and Silchar on Hybrid Annuity Mode (HAM) at an estimated cost of Rs 22,864 crore.

The Cabinet Committee on Economic Affairs chaired by the Prime Minister Narendra Modi approved the proposal for Development, Maintenance and Management of 4-lane Greenfield Access Controlled 166.80 km of National Highway No. 06 from Mawlyngkhung (near Shillong) in Meghalaya to Panchgram (near Silchar) in Assam on Hybrid Annuity Mode.

Ready for a challenge? Click here to take our quiz and show off your knowledge!

The project, spanning 166.80 km—144.80 km in Meghalaya and 22.00 km in Assam, aligns with the government’s vision of Atmanirbhar Bharat by enhancing infrastructure, generating employment, and promoting socio-economic development in Meghalaya, Assam, Manipur, Mizoram, and Tripura.

Following the development the Union Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw stated that the proposed Greenfield high-speed corridor will improve the service level for the traffic moving from Guwahati to Silchar.

He said that the development of this corridor will improve the connectivity to Tripura, Mizoram, Manipur and the Barak Valley region of Assam from mainland and Guwahati with substantially reduced travel distance and travel time.

Ready for a challenge? Click here to take our quiz and show off your knowledge!

Notably, the corridor will enhance connectivity between Assam and Meghalaya and is expected to drive economic growth, particularly in Meghalaya, by supporting industrial development as it passes through key cement and coal-producing regions.

The corridor will serve national and international tourists arriving through the well-connected Guwahati, Shillong, and Silchar airports (via the existing NH-06), which links Guwahati to Silchar. It will also connect scenic tourist destinations across the Northeast and promote regional tourism.

Moreover the critical infrastructure project will improve inter-city connectivity between Guwahati, Shillong & Silchar traverses through Ri Bhoi, East Khasi Hills, West Jaintia hills, East Jaintia hills in Meghalaya and Cachar district in Assam reduce congestion on existing NH-06 and enhance transport infrastructure development in line with the PM Gati Shakti National Master Plan.

The project alignment integrates with major transport corridors, including NH-27, NH-106, NH-206, NH-37 providing seamless connectivity to Guwahati, Shillong, Silchar, Diengpasoh, Ummulong, Phramer, Khlieriat, Ratachera, Umkiang, Kalain.

Once complete, the Shillong-Silchar Corridor will be crucial for boosting regional economic growth by enhancing connectivity among Guwahati, Shillong, Silchar, Imphal, Aizawl, and Agartala.