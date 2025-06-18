Udalguri: Two unidentified youths allegedly made off with gold ornaments worth Rs 4 lakh from the residence of Zahid Hussain, a Saudi-returned NRI, on Hospital Road, Ward No. 3 in Tangla, Udalguri district, Assam on Wednesday morning.

According to the victim’s family, the duo arrived on a motorcycle and posed as gold cleaners. Gaining the family’s trust, they were allowed inside the home.

Under the pretext of cleaning the ornaments, they tactfully took possession of the jewelry. They then left the premises and never returned.

Following the incident, the family has lodged a complaint at Tangla Police Station, and an investigation is currently underway.

The incident has sparked concern among local residents, who have urged the police to apprehend the culprits swiftly.

