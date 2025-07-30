Dibrugarh: Upcoming author Krishnangee Baruah released two new titles—The Uncanny Maps of Lohitya Borgohain and The Tai-Phake English Botanical Dictionary—at a book release event held in Dibrugarh’s Khania Gaon.

The event attracted members of the literary community, local residents, and cultural enthusiasts.

A highlight of the event was a musical performance by Retired Police Inspector Biswajit Konwar, who delighted the audience with a rendition of a song by Bhupen Hazarika, earning an enthusiastic response.

During the launch, Krishnangee Baruah provided an overview of her novel The Uncanny Maps of Lohitya Borgohain, which follows a cartographer in the 1960s who, alongside a local guide, is tasked with mapping the northeastern frontier of India.

Their journey leads them to a land unclaimed by any nation, raising crucial questions of identity and belonging.

She also introduced The Tai-Phake English Botanical Dictionary, which documents plant names in both Tai-Phake and English. The dictionary aims to support language preservation efforts and serve as a valuable resource for researchers and environmentalists.

Baruah expressed heartfelt gratitude to her family—husband Partha Borgohain, parents Dr. Ruby Baruah and Chittaranjan Baruah, and in-laws Sengpem Borgohain and Subhitya Borgohain—for their unwavering support throughout her writing journey.

She also mentioned her earlier publication, a poetry collection titled Flutter of Fate, released last year by Assam Computers, Tinsukia.

Attendees, including social worker Urmila Chetia, shared their thoughts on the significance of the two books. The audience praised the novel’s compelling narrative and the dictionary’s invaluable contribution to the preservation of indigenous knowledge.

The event received positive feedback for emphasizing the importance of literary documentation and cultural preservation.

The event was attended by several dignitaries, including Dr. Pradip K. Gogoi, the Chief Guest, and Paim Thee Gohain, the Guest of Honour.

The session was chaired by Dr. Prabin Kumar Saikia, who emphasized the importance of preserving the Tai-Phake language and its literature for future generations.

At the event, retired bank officer Ai Kya Gohain, Dr. Smritirekha Chetia Handique, Associate Professor of Assamese, along with other distinguished guests, were also present.