Guwahati: Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Saturday (June 7, 2025) announced the arrest of two more individuals as part of the ongoing crackdown on “anti-national and communal elements” in the state.

This brings the total number of arrests since the April 22 Pahalgam terror attack to 90.

Updating the situation via a post on X, Sarma wrote, “Update on crackdown against anti-national and communal elements – 7 Jun – 90 arrests till now.”

The latest arrests include one person from Goalpara, taken into custody for allegedly posting offensive content about Lord Ram on social media, and another from Kamrup district, arrested for allegedly inciting communal tension online.

The Assam Police have been actively pursuing individuals involved in “anti-India” and “pro-Pakistan” activities, especially through social media, following the Pahalgam attack that claimed 26 lives.

