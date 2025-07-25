Guwahati: Two men were found dead on the railway tracks near Borgaon railway gate in Assam’s Dhemaji district early Friday morning, police said.

The deceased have been identified as Uttam Sonowal, 27, and Amit Sonowal, 28, both residents of a nearby village. Their bodies were recovered by the Government Railway Police (GRP) around 4 am, a few kilometres from the Dhemaji Railway Station.

Police are investigating whether the two were hit by a train or if their bodies were placed on the tracks after death. “It is being investigated whether they were walking on the tracks or if the bodies were dumped. All angles are being probed,” a Northeast Frontier Railway (NFR) official said.

Dhemaji Superintendent of Police Hitesh Chandra Roy said initial observations suggest the victims may have been under the influence of alcohol, but a conclusive statement will be made after the postmortem reports are received. “It is not clear why they were on the tracks at that hour of the night,” he said.

According to railway officials, the Kamrup Express was passing through the area around the time the incident likely occurred. However, there is no confirmation yet on whether that train was involved.

Police said CCTV footage from nearby areas is being reviewed, and forensic teams are examining the scene to establish the sequence of events.

