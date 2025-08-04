Dibrugarh: A road accident on the Khowang flyover in Assam claimed the lives of two individuals and left five others injured after a night bus collided with two private vehicles late Sunday night.

According to police, the vehicles involved in the incident were returning from a “Bol Bom” pilgrimage. The two private vehicles bore registration numbers AS 06 AA 5723 and AS 06 H 1049.

Ready for a challenge? Click here to take our quiz and show off your knowledge!

The night bus, which reportedly caused the collision, fled the scene after the incident.

The injured were admitted to Assam Medical College and Hospital in Dibrugarh and are currently undergoing treatment.