Guwahati: A violent altercation in Guwahati’s crowded Six Mile locality in Assam left two vendors injured after a man claiming to be a YouTuber, identified as Rabbani Soyam, allegedly attacked them in broad daylight on Sunday.

The incident has triggered public outrage and renewed concerns over the surge in street violence.

According to sources, the situation turned violent when Rabbani got into an argument with a local fruit vendor in the bustling market. The verbal dispute escalated quickly, and when two nearby shopkeepers tried to defuse the tension, Rabbani allegedly drew a knife and attacked them.

After the assault, Rabbani reportedly fled the area. Locals rushed the injured fruit vendor and another shopkeeper to a nearby hospital for treatment. Doctors confirmed that one of them required immediate medical attention.

Dispur Police responded to the scene shortly after the incident and have launched an investigation to locate and apprehend the accused. Officers are reviewing CCTV footage and collecting witness statements to piece together the sequence of events.

Authorities have appealed to the public for any information that could assist in tracking down the suspect, while also assuring that strict action will be taken against those involved in such violent behavior.