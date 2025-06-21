Guwahati: A woman was allegedly targeted in an attempted rape inside an idle train coach at Lala Railway Station in Assam late Thursday night.

The assault reportedly took place when the woman visited the station to purchase a train ticket.

According to police sources, the two accused identified as Binod Basfor and Pankaj Deb, allegedly took advantage of the deserted station premises to drag the woman into a stationary coach and attempted to sexually assault her.

The victim managed to escape and immediately lodged a complaint with local authorities. Acting swiftly, the police arrested both suspects and have since begun a formal investigation into the incident.

Authorities have confirmed that the interrogation of the accused is currently underway.

