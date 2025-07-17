Silchar: Two persons were killed and nine others injured in a landslide that occurred at a national highway construction site in Hangrum, under Mahur police station in Assam’s Dima Hasao district, on Wednesday morning.

According to officials, the landslide was triggered by heavy overnight rainfall. The incident took place during ongoing work under the Bharat Mala project, which involves the construction of a two-lane national highway connecting Hangrum in Assam to Tamenglong district in Manipur.

The project is being executed by Anusha Project Private Limited, a Hyderabad-based firm.

Sources said a large portion of a hillside collapsed onto the construction site, trapping several workers under the debris. The deceased have been identified as Huajenam Riame (60), a resident of Hujanzen Gamba, and Fero Tiga (39), an excavator operator employed by the construction company.

The injured were taken to Haflong Civil Hospital for treatment. Their identities were not immediately disclosed.

Sushil Kumar Srivastava, senior project manager of Anusha Project Private Limited, said the company was coordinating with authorities. “It is heartbreaking to lose two lives in this tragic landslide. Our thoughts and condolences are with their families,” he said.

