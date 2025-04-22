Assam: Two arrested in Dibrugarh mob lynching Incident

Guwahati: Dibrugarh police of Assam, have arrested two individuals in connection with a mob lynching incident that took place on Monday at Hatigarh Bokpara Division of Bokul Tea Estate, where a youth was killed and another critically injured after being suspected of goat theft.

The arrested individuals have been identified as Lakhindra Bhakta and Sanjib Munda.

Ready for a challenge? Click here to take our quiz and show off your knowledge!

According to police, the incident occurred around 10:30 am when two youths allegedly arrived at the area on a scooter and were caught by local residents who suspected them of stealing goats.

An enraged mob reportedly thrashed the duo and set their scooter on fire. One of the youths, identified as Shankar Gogoi of Borbaruah, died on the spot due to severe injuries.

The other, Jyotirmoy Hazarika of Boiragimoth, is currently undergoing treatment in critical condition at Assam Medical College and Hospital (AMCH).

Ready for a challenge? Click here to take our quiz and show off your knowledge!

Following the incident, police detained six individuals for questioning. Based on the interrogation, two suspects were found to be directly involved in the assault and were formally arrested.

“We have arrested two persons in connection with the incident and forwarded them to court. Our investigation is ongoing, and more arrests are likely,” said Dibrugarh Superintendent of Police, Rakesh Reddy.