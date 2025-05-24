Assam: Two arrested for attempting to traffic minor girls in Dhubri

Guwahati: Tamarhat police in Dhubri district of Assam, have arrested two individuals for allegedly abducting and attempting to traffic three minor girls.

The accused have been identified as Monowar Hossain Pradhani of Ramnathpara village and Mizanur Sheikh of Palashkandi village, both residents of the Tamarhat area.

Ready for a challenge? Click here to take our quiz and show off your knowledge!

According to police sources, a complaint was filed on Friday alleging that the three girls were lured under false promises from the Kamandanga area and taken away in a vehicle bearing registration number AS-17P-1055. The accused reportedly intended to traffic the minors to Gauripur.

Fortunately, the girls managed to escape after reaching Gauripur and promptly reported the incident to Tamarhat Police Station.

Responding swiftly, the police launched a late-night operation, resulting in the arrest of Monowar Hossain, who was found with the vehicle used in the crime. His accomplice, Mizanur Sheikh, was arrested soon after.

Ready for a challenge? Click here to take our quiz and show off your knowledge!

The vehicle has been seized as evidence, and authorities are actively investigating the case to uncover the broader network behind the trafficking attempt.

Police are also searching for a suspected woman trafficker believed to be the mastermind of the operation.