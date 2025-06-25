Guwahati: Over 35 tribal organizations on Tuesday took out a massive protest rally in Sonapur, on the outskirts of Guwahati, demanding justice for a factory worker who died after an alleged assault at the GM Coke Factory in Modartola.

The demonstration also highlighted widespread grievances concerning environmental degradation and violations of tribal land rights attributed to the industrial unit.

Ready for a challenge? Click here to take our quiz and show off your knowledge!

The protest, which saw a large turnout, commenced in Sonapur and later moved to the Dimoria Co-District Commissioner’s office, where a tense exchange reportedly took place with the commissioner.

The organizations subsequently submitted a memorandum to the State Minister of Industries, the Kamrup (Metropolitan) District Commissioner, and the Member Secretary of the Assam Pollution Control Board, urging immediate and decisive action.

The incident that sparked the outrage occurred on June 7 at the GM Coke Factory, located 14 miles from Modartola. Factory workers, including Deboram Ranghang, Ratul Bay, and Jayant Tiso, were allegedly brutally beaten by “non-Assamese employees,” resulting in serious injuries to several local workers. One worker identified as Deboram Ranghang, 30, succumbed to his injuries.

Ready for a challenge? Click here to take our quiz and show off your knowledge!

The death of Ranghang ignited widespread outrage in the Dimoria area, with demands for severe punishment for the perpetrators and enhanced security for workers.

The memorandum submitted by the protesting organizations outlined a litany of complaints against the GM Coke industry, which they alleged is illegally installed in Sarutari village in Sonapur.

The protesters vehemently opposed the clear violation of the provisions of tribal land rights, stating that the land used by the industry in Sarutari village was acquired without proper legal process or approval, in direct contravention of the Assam Land and Revenue Act, which strictly prohibits the transfer of land to non-tribal entities within tribal belts and blocks.

The memorandum detailed serious environmental damage caused by the coke industry’s operations. This includes excessive emissions of smoke, an unbearable smell of toxic gases, and the improper disposal of garbage, leading to severe air pollution.

Residents of nearby villages reportedly suffer from breathing problems and serious health issues like skin diseases, with their living environment completely destroyed.

Significant pollution of the Digaru River has also been attributed to the industry, contributing to the Barnihat area being identified as a contaminated zone. The organizations asserted that these activities clearly violate the provisions of the Environment Protection Act, 1986.

Beyond demanding justice for Devaram Ranghang, the organizations called for the immediate identification and “hanging” of the main accused in his murder.

They also sought compensation from the GM Coke Industry proprietors for Deboram Ranghang’s family and other injured individuals.

Furthermore, the memorandum demanded a high-level investigation into the severe damage to human life, fauna, and tribal land rights caused by the illegally established GM Coke industry. The ultimate demand was the immediate eviction of the industry from the site.