Guwahati: Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Saturday affirmed that the state will accelerate its drive to identify ‘illegal foreigners,’ a process he stated National Register of Citizens (NRC) related matters had paused.

This announcement comes amidst widespread protests by minority groups during Eid prayers across the state, condemning the purported “pushback” and “harassment” of genuine citizens in the name of detecting illegal immigrants.

Speaking to the media persons in Nalbari, CM Sarma reiterated that the state government is examining an old law that could allow it to “push back” declared infiltrators without mandatory judicial intervention.

He cited a constitutional bench of the Supreme Court, which, while hearing a case on Section 6A of the Citizenship Act, reportedly observed that the Assam government does not always need to approach the judiciary for foreigner identification.

“There exists an immigrant expulsion order, which is an old law. The Supreme Court has said that this law is in force and a deputy commissioner can give permission for immediate pushback under it,” Sarma stated.

“For whatever reason, our lawyers had not informed us, and we too didn’t know about it. The entire matter has come to light in the last few days. We will now discuss it further, ” CM Sarma added.

The Chief Minister stressed that the state will continue pushing back illegal migrants and will accelerate the identification drive.

“And when the identification of a foreigner happens, there will be no need to send the case to any tribunal. We will directly push them back. We have been preparing for it,” he said, clarifying that individuals with cases pending before the court will not be sent back.

Meanwhile, the All Assam Minority Students’ Union (AAMSU) led protests in various parts of the state, including Chirang and Jogighopa, following Eid namaz.

Members and supporters wore black badges and displayed placards, registering their strong opposition to the alleged recent “pushback” of Bangladeshis in Assam.