Guwahati: Members of the All Tiwa Students’ Union Assam tribal group challenges indigenous status for non-tribals (ATSU) staged a protest on Thursday by blocking National Highway 27 at Nellie in Assam’s Morigaon district, disrupting traffic for nearly three hours.

The protest was organised to press for several demands, including the eviction of encroachers from reserved tribal belts and blocks, and the inclusion of the Tiwa Autonomous Council under the Sixth Schedule of the Constitution.

According to officials, hundreds of ATSU activists, joined by members of other local organisations, participated in the highway blockade. The demonstration caused significant traffic disruption, leaving commuters stranded during the period of protest.

A minor scuffle broke out when police attempted to disperse the protesters and clear the highway. However, the situation was brought under control without any major incident, a senior police officer said.

Following the protest, representatives of the group submitted a memorandum to the Chief Minister through the local administration, outlining their key demands.

