Dibrugarh: In a significant step towards promoting reading and modern learning, Swapneel Paul, District Commissioner of Tinsukia, inaugurated “Learn-o-verse” – a state-of-the-art multimodal learning space at the District Library, Tinsukia.

With the government of Assam declaring 2025 as the “Year of Books,” this initiative marks the transformation of the library’s traditional reading area into an innovative learning universe – the first of its kind in any District Library, freely accessible to all.

Ready for a challenge? Click here to take our quiz and show off your knowledge!

The project seeks to mainstream reading and digital learning by creating a conducive environment for the upcoming generation.

The Learn-o-verse offers a range of modern facilities, including a well-designed reading space, interactive learning panels, video conferencing, access to digital resources, a dedicated teaching and collaboration area, along with free Wi-Fi and printing services — all integrated to create a holistic learning environment.

Also Read: ASMSC and RNPC unite to safeguard indigenous rights in Assam and Nagaland

Ready for a challenge? Click here to take our quiz and show off your knowledge!

This pioneering project has been made possible by utilizing the award incentive of the Prime Minister’s Award for Excellence in Public Administration, 2024, which was conferred upon Swapneel Paul.

Speaking at the inauguration, the District Commissioner said he was determined to use the award money for impactful work that benefits the people of Tinsukia. Inspired by his own preparations for the Civil Services Examination, where he realized the importance of a supportive and resource-rich environment for effective learning, he envisioned this initiative to bridge the digital divide and empower the youth with better opportunities.

The Learn-o-verse is expected to emerge as a hub of knowledge, innovation, and collaboration — nurturing curiosity, enabling digital access, and shaping the learning culture of Tinsukia district.