Guwahati: Three teenage girls who were reported missing from the Jyotinagar area of Guwahati, Assam on September 17, were later rescued from the Ulubari area of the city on Thursday night.

The operation was led by DCP Amitabh Basumatary and carried out by teams from Chandmari and Noonmati police stations.

According to reports, the girls had left in the afternoon with three boys on scooters to attend Vishwakarma Puja celebrations but did not return home. Concerned family members filed complaints with Chandmari and Noonmati police stations.

Police later traced the girls to a homestay in the city’s Down Town area, where they had spent the night. One youth has been detained from Gandhimandap in connection with the incident.

DCP Basumatary clarified that the case is not being treated as an abduction. The rescued girls have been brought to Chandmari police station for questioning, and officials said the full details will emerge after further investigation.