Guwahati: Three men were arrested in Dhubri district of Assam, on Saturday after police seized nearly 800 grams of suspected fake gold during a search operation based on a tip-off.

The arrests were made in the Choto Pokalagi area under Golokganj Police Station.

The accused have been identified as Sorhab Ali (55) and Sadek Ali (58), both residents of Belengamari (Sarkarpara), and Sorbesh Ali (35) from Majherchar, all under the jurisdiction of Dhubri Police Station.

Police recovered two gold-like objects weighing 798.9 grams and an iron cutter from their possession. Authorities suspect the items may be counterfeit and part of a broader illegal trade network.

“We are investigating the source of the seized material and looking into possible links to a larger smuggling racket,” a police official said.

