Guwahati: Thousands of protesters, largely women and children, took to the streets of Kakopathar in Assam’s Tinsukia district on Thursday evening, holding a massive torch rally led by the All Moran Students’ Union (AMSU) to demand Scheduled Tribe (ST) status and Sixth Schedule autonomy.

Waving placards with slogans such as “ST Status Now” and chanting in unison, the demonstrators highlighted the Moran community’s long-standing grievances.

Parallel rallies by the All Matak Students’ Union (AMSU) in Tinsukia and the All Tai Ahom Students’ Union (ATASU) in Sadiya echoed similar demands, amplifying the call for recognition and autonomy among ethnic communities in Upper Assam.

Women, many carrying infants, were at the forefront of the protest, symbolizing resilience. “We are here for our children’s future. The government cannot ignore us anymore,” said Rumi Moran, a participant in the rally.

AMSU President Palindra Borah, who had previously alleged assault during a Talap rally, said, “For too long, false promises have mocked our tribal identity. We demand action now.” General Secretary Joykant Moran added, “Years of betrayal fuel our anger. The government must deliver clear timelines.”

ATASU warned of intensified protests if demands remain unmet. With heightened security in place, the women-led demonstrations signal rising ethnic tensions in Upper Assam if the government fails to address the communities’ longstanding concerns.