Tezpur: To accommodate the rising number of international students at Tezpur University, Vice-Chancellor Shambhu Nath Singh, inaugurated the newly constructed two-storey Nelson Mandela International Hostel on Monday.

In its first phase, the hostel offers 44 single-seater rooms. Each room has been thoughtfully designed to ensure comfort and privacy, catering to the needs of international students pursuing higher education at the University.

Speaking on the occasion, Vice-Chancellor Prof. Singh remarked that the hostel will not

only provide quality living spaces but also promote diversity and international

collaboration on campus, further strengthening the University’s reputation as a

destination for global education.

Currently, Tezpur University hosts international students from 22 countries, representing Southeast Asia, Central Asia, Africa, and Northern Europe.

The hostel has also been envisioned for future expansion, with plans to increase

capacity to 140 international students. The extended facilities will include an Activity

Center and a Library, creating a vibrant space for academic engagement, cultural

exchange, and community building.

Named in honor of Nelson Mandela, the global icon of peace, equality, and justice, the

hostel stands as a symbol of inclusivity and the University’s commitment to fostering

cross-cultural harmony.

During the inauguration, Prof. Manabendra Mandal, Dean of Students’ Welfare; Mr.

Jadab Chandra Nath, Executive Engineer; along with wardens and other officials, were

present.

On the same day, the Vice-Chancellor also inaugurated the newly constructed unisex

salon LAVANYA, a modern facility aimed at enhancing lifestyle amenities for students,

staff, and the wider campus community.