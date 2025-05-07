Guwahati: Reliance Jio, Airtel, and Vodafone Idea, leading telecom service providers, have jointly requested the Chief Airport Officer of Lokpriya Gopinath Bordoloi International Airport, Guwahati, in Assam, to approve the deployment of a Common In-Building Solution (IBS) at the airport terminal.

This initiative aims to provide seamless and high-quality mobile connectivity for passengers, airport staff, and operations teams.

The telecom providers stated in their proposal that only licensed Telecom Service Providers (TSPs) with valid spectrum rights and Universal Access Service Licenses (UASL) are legally authorized to deploy and operate such telecom infrastructure.

They will carry out the deployment without involving any unlicensed third-party infrastructure providers, in compliance with the Telecommunication Act, 2023, and relevant RoW Rules.

This move serves the public interest by ensuring uninterrupted telecom coverage at a key transportation hub in the Northeast.

