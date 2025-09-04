Guwahati: From the remote Namsang Tea Estate on the Assam–Arunachal border, Debajit Ghosh has emerged as a beacon of hope, transforming the lives of his students at Namsang TE Model School.

By organising an innovative science exhibition in collaboration with VSSE SAC and ISRO in June 2023, he sparked curiosity and reduced absenteeism, proving that the love for learning can thrive even in the most challenging environments.

This year on Teachers’ Day, the Ministry of Education will award the National Teachers Award 2025 to 66 educators across the country, 45 school teachers and 21 from higher education, for their exemplary contributions to the field of education.

Of these, two from the Department of Higher Education, while seven from the Department of School Education and Literacy, represent the Northeast region, including Assam’s Debajit Ghosh

He also extended his vision for student well-being to health by requesting a camp, which revealed widespread undernutrition.

Acting decisively, he introduced green leafy vegetables and supplements into the PM-POSHAN program, which successfully improved the haemoglobin levels of 165 children.

In a tea garden community where malnutrition often forces children out of school, this was a life-changing intervention that ensured continuity in education.

The results have been remarkable. Under his guidance, HSLC results improved from 78% to 90%, and his students are now stepping confidently into sports and cultural competitions.

His focus on academic excellence, physical fitness, and emotional well-being has transformed the school into a nurturing space for holistic growth.

Receiving the national honour in New Delhi, Ghosh also expressed heartfelt gratitude to the Prime Minister for the opportunity to be part of the national celebration.

“From a school in Namsang Tea Estate on the Assam-Arunachal border to this national platform, it is truly a privilege,” he further said.

He also highlighted the urgent need for Physical Instructors in model schools, noting the enthusiasm of students eager to participate in sports and physical activities.

Debajit Ghosh’s journey from a remote tea garden school to the national stage is a testament to the power of dedication and vision.