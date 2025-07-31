Guwahati: The ongoing drought-like conditions in Assam have raised serious concerns among farmers and the tea industry, with prolonged dry spells and a significant deficit in rainfall severely affecting agricultural activities across the state.

According to data and observations from planters, tea estates in several districts are reporting signs of distress, with tea leaves turning black and production showing a noticeable decline.

The adverse weather conditions, marked by high daytime temperatures reaching up to 36 degrees Celsius and nighttime lows around 26 degrees, have resulted in a temperature fluctuation of nearly 10 degrees—an environment considered unfavourable for tea bush health.

Madhurjya Baruah, Secretary of the Assam Branch of the Indian Tea Association (ABITA), Zone I, confirmed that tea production dropped by 12 percent in June 2025 compared to the same month in 2024, following a 50 percent rainfall deficit.

“July also witnessed a rainfall shortfall of 30 to 40 percent, and if the current trend continues, a further decline in production is expected,” he said.

Assam has around 850 registered tea gardens, of which 265 fall under ABITA. Several major tea-producing regions, including Panitola, Tengakhat, and Doomdooma in Upper Assam, have reported drought-like conditions, affecting both growth and yield.

Sarvesh Saharia, Chairman of the Bharatiya Chah Parishad (BCP), stated that the situation remains concerning. “The first half of 2025 has been particularly challenging in comparison to last year. Low rainfall coupled with high temperatures has impacted both plant health and pest control,” Saharia said.

He noted increased occurrences of red spider mites, thrips, looper caterpillars, and green flies in several tea estates, with dry conditions contributing to pest infestations. The rainfall pattern in June was erratic, with sharp but short spells that did not benefit the soil or the plants, while July recorded poor rainfall across most districts.

“As we enter August, a further rise in temperature over the last two weeks is likely to affect both the quantity and quality of tea production,” Saharia added. “The upcoming months will be critical. If rainfall improves and temperatures moderate, there could be some recovery. Otherwise, the industry is likely to continue facing significant pressure.”

The current weather pattern poses a substantial challenge to one of Assam’s key industries, with stakeholders closely monitoring conditions in the coming weeks.