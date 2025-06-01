North Lakhimpur: A Sudden surge in the water levels of the river Subansiri on Sunday created panic and insecurity among the residents of villages located in the downstream areas of the 2000 MW Subansiri Lower Hydro Electrical Power Plant dam by NHPC in Assam’s Lakhimpur district.

Reports indicate that heavy rain in the hills of the SLHEP area in Gerukamukh on the Assam-Arunachal Pradesh boundary in the last 24 hours has left the Subansiri in spate, cascading down with great speed through the dam site throughout the day today.

The increase in the flow of water in the river has caused widespread damage in the downstream areas of Lakhimpur district, inundating a wider area.

Rising waters of Subansiri flooded a number of villages in Ghunasuti Gaon Panchayat. The worst-affected villages are No.1 Naharani, Uriumtola, Koliyoni, Balibheta, and Borchapori, marooning hundreds of people.

Flood water damaged a bamboo bridge that villagers had built over an abandoned stream of the Subansiri in Ghunasuti, after a wooden bridge broke down years ago.

The damage in the bridge that connects Sowalbari with Kopak Chapori has affected five hundred households that cross the river daily.

Meanwhile relief and rescue operations by NDRF and SDRF have been on in war footing by district administration in the flood affected areas of Lakhimpur.

District Commissioner Pranab Jit Kakaty today visited the flood-affected areas of Putabeel, Pachnoi and Koilamari to assess the situation on the ground.

Authorities distributed food and drinking water at relief camps like Panigaon MV School, Rangajan, and the Pub Putabil area of the district.

Furthermore, the authorities organized medical camps in the flood-affected areas of Phutabhog and Deobeel, and set up veterinary treatment camps in the flood-affected areas of Nowboicha and North Lakhimpur.

Earlier on the night of May 31, Lakhimpur guardian minister Ranoj Pegu visited the breached point of the ring bund in Aamtola in Panigaon and ensured speedy redressal of public concerns.