Guwahati: The All Assam Students’ Union (AASU) launched a statewide protest on Friday, beginning with the symbolic burning of a government order in Tinsukia.

The protest targeted a directive related to the withdrawal of pending Foreigners’ Tribunal cases against illegal Hindu Bangladeshi immigrants.

Acting on a call from its central committee, the Tinsukia District Committee of AASU staged a demonstration at Thana Chariali, where members burned a copy of the order.

The student body said the directive undermines the legal process and violates provisions of the Assam Accord of 1985.

AASU criticized the Assam Government’s decision, calling it unconstitutional and discriminatory. The organization argued that the state must treat all illegal immigrants equally, regardless of religious background.

In a statement issued from its Guwahati headquarters, AASU said, “The government’s move to selectively withdraw cases against Hindu Bangladeshi nationals reflects religious bias. This threatens the rights of indigenous communities and weakens the legal foundation of the Assam Accord.”

The group reiterated that the 24 March 1971 cut-off date, as agreed in the Accord, must apply to all individuals entering Assam, regardless of religion.

AASU also raised concerns about the regional impact of the decision. The organization warned that it could lead to demographic shifts across Assam and neighboring states, including Meghalaya, Mizoram, Manipur, and Nagaland.

The group claimed that legalizing settlers based on religion could destabilize more than 70% of Assam’s border regions.

To escalate their opposition, AASU announced the revival of its symbolic protest movement. Starting August 8, students across the region will wear black badges and hoist black flags in protest.

The organization also issued a final warning to the state government, stating that it will intensify its agitation if the order is not withdrawn. “Assam is not a dumping ground for any illegal immigrant, Hindu or Muslim,” AASU said.

Meanwhile, Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma clarified at a press conference in Guwahati that the state government has not issued any special order to drop cases against non-Muslim foreigners.

He said the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) protects individuals who entered the country before 2015, and therefore, no additional instructions were necessary.