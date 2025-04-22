North Lakhimpur: A storm accompanied by heavy rain wreaked havoc in the Dhakuakhana sub-district of Lakhimpur, Assam on Monday, causing widespread destruction.

Among the most significant damages, a rural health centre in Sonari Chapori was severely impacted.

A huge banyan tree, uprooted by the storm, crashed onto the newly constructed 6-bed ward of the Sonari Chapori Mini Block Primary Health Centre.

The health centre, which serves the rural population, had recently expanded with the addition of a 6-bed ward funded by the National Health Mission.

The storm caused extensive damage to the new structure, destroying several pieces of equipment, furniture, and other indoor facilities.

The storm also left a trail of destruction across the sub-district, damaging homes and other properties.

The worst-hit areas include Kekuri, Dimaruguri, Sonari Chapori, Dangdhora, Maatmora, and Kherkota Gaon Panchayats under the Dhakuakhana Revenue Circle.

Villages like Samanpur Chariali, Tamalgaon, Ouguri, and Dangdhora suffered the most significant damage, with homes destroyed and agricultural fields affected.

Falling trees also blocked roads, disrupting communication in these rural areas.