Haflong: The Sixth Schedule Protection Committee (SSPC) has urged the North Cachar Hills Autonomous Council (NCHAC) to conduct a comprehensive survey to identify possible encroachments on land belonging to government departments in Assam’s Haflong.

After the Assam Government, under the leadership of Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma, evicted illegal settlers from encroached land, the NCHAC, led by its CEM Debolal Gorlosa, along with other MACs, has started visiting various government department offices in Haflong to inquire about any illegally encroached land.

Appreciating this step, SSPC Co-Convenor Bapujit Langthasa said in a press release that the initiative is commendable and much needed. He also urged the authorities to broaden the scope to include additional government lands that might be under encroachment.

Langthasa mentioned various government properties, including the PWD (Road) land under Maibang Division, FCI land at Haflong (Sengya Sambhudhan Raji), DC Office land near Police Guest House in Haflong, Municipal land at Apollo Road in Haflong, Veterinary Department land at Sarkari Bagan in Haflong, Education Department land, PNRD land in Maibang, Old Medical Department land in Maibang, the ACS Training Centre in Umrangso, Railway Field area in Haflong, Tourism Department land in Jatinga, and PWD Inspection Bungalow land in Diyungbra.

“These areas represent valuable public property, and any unauthorized encroachment directly affects public welfare, future infrastructure development, and administrative integrity. A thorough and transparent investigation into these lands is vital to ensure their proper use and protection,” the release added.

Langthasa further requested that the authorities make the findings accessible to the public once completed, for greater transparency and good governance.