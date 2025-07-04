Guwahati: Assam’s Sivasagar MLA Akhil Gogoi on Friday accused Cabinet Minister Jayanta Mallabaruah of illegally occupying nearly 85 bighas of non-cadastral government land along the Baralia River in Rangiya.

During a press briefing, Gogoi presented government documents to support his allegation that Mallabaruah’s family also purchased an additional 39 bighas, 3 kathas, and 16 lechas of land there on April 26,2023, while he held ministerial office in the Himanta Biswa Sarma-led BJP government.

“Despite Mallabaruah claiming he did nothing illegal after joining the BJP, official records show he acquired these plots while in office,” Gogoi stated.

Gogoi further asserted that Mallabaruah has effectively turned encroacher by occupying government wetland areas. He challenged the state government, questioning whether Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma would authorize bulldozers against the minister’s plots and remove him from the Cabinet.

Highlighting potential public benefits, Gogoi proposed that the seized land could host industrial projects, support micro, small, and medium enterprises (MSMEs), provide plots to economically disadvantaged families, or help restore wetlands.

Gogoi criticized the government’s eviction drives targeting marginalized groups such as Ahoms, Rabhas, and Karbis, calling it hypocritical.

“They claim to defend indigenous people but bulldoze their homes across Assam,” he said, urging the government to rehabilitate Lakhimpur evictees by granting them alternative land and proper compensation within 48 hours.

“He’s accusing those who once harmed Congress of continuing similar behavior under the BJP,” Gogoi added, contending that large land grabs and wealth accumulation by political elites contrast against meager welfare payouts, like Rs 1,250 to the poor.